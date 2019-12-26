Greater Noida: Seven hold daily wager’s family at gunpoint, beat them, flee with valuables

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:36 IST

A group of seven armed, unidentified men stormed a house and robbed a family late Wednesday night in Dankaur’s Muhfad village. The complainant, Mumtiaz, said his family was asleep when the criminals attacked.

Mumtiaz works as a daily wage earner at a neighbourhood brick kiln and lives with his family in a makeshift house.

“My family and I were out to attend a wedding in another village and returned home in the evening. We slept around 11.15pm when seven armed men barged into our house and held us at gunpoint,” he said, adding that he and his brother, Sonu, resisted the robbery but were thrashed quite severely.

“The men held us at gunpoint and hit my head with a rod. The blow fractured my skull. They also pointed a gun at my members and threatened us with dire if we resisted,” Sonu, Mumtiaz’s younger brother said.

According to the police complaint, the armed men took gold earnings, a silver anklet, two cellphones and ₹7,000 cash. The criminals had also opened fire to threaten the victims, before they fled, the police said.

The victim said he immediately called 100 and informed the police. The victim and neighbours also visited the Dankaur police station with a complaint in the morning. Akhilesh Pradhan, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said a police team reached the spot after getting information and launched a combing exercise. “The family lives in a makeshift house by the side of the road. The suspects appear to be a gang of highway robbers. We have launched a search to arrest them,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar superintendent of police (rural) Kumar Ranvijay Singh, said, “The Dankaur police have registered a case of armed robbery under Section 394 of IPC. We have registered a case and launched a search.”

On November 1, 2016, a group of armed highway robbers had broke into a brick kiln and held all men at gunpoint and allegedly gang-raped three women in Rabupura, Karaoli village. The group had also beaten up victims for resisting. Later, on December 14, Kannauj police had arrested five men for the crime.