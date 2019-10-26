Gurugram: 22 arrested for open drinking, unlawful activities on MG Road

cities

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:52 IST

Gurugram The Gurugram Police registered eight cases and arrested 22 people from the Mall Mile for unlawful activities, including hooliganism and drinking in the open. While the police let 12 persons off with a “stern warning”, 22 were arrested under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

A squad of 100 police personnel, including assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Karan Goel and the station house officers of the women’s police station, Sector 29 and DLF Phase-2, were deployed across the Mall Mile between 2am to 4am on Saturday, besides teams in civil dress.

“Safety of women is one of the top priorities of the department. Women being subjected to any kind of harassment will not be tolerated. Station house officers of all the police stations have been asked to form teams and surveil crowded places, especially keeping an eye on party-goers. Action will be taken against anyone caught misbehaving,” Goel said.

According to the personnel present at the spot, some women were also found misbehaving with the men passing by on MG Road.

Goel said four women were arrested from Sikanderpur and Bristol Chowk.

The police said that the initiative has been taken to ensure the safety of women as well as the general public. The action comes days after police commissioner Muhammad Akil conducted a surprise check of the Mall Mile and expressed concern over the state of affairs.

The city police have deployed a special squad to check harassment of women in the city. The team would keep a vigil at vulnerable places, especially during the wee hours, the police said. The team will also conduct regular drives to ensure women’s safety in public places and check unruly behaviour.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 20:52 IST