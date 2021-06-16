12 passengers injured as driver rams Faridabad-bound bus into pole due to brake failure

At least a dozen people were injured and one person suffered a severe injury after a Haryana Roadways bus bound for Faridabad collided with a pole near Sukhrali on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the driver of the bus claimed brake failure as the cause of the collision.

The incident took place when the bus was descending the MDI flyover around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

“The bus collided with an electrical pole head-on and as a result, the front half of the bus was damaged in the incident. A two-wheeler rider and pillion rider, and an autorickshaw driver, also got injured in the incident as their vehicles came in the path of the speeding bus,” a police official said.

The driver of the bus, on realising that the brake had failed, alerted the passengers, asked them to move to the back of the vehicle and hold on to the seat in front, the police said.

“The driver, in the interim, tried to find a spot where he could collide with an object and stop it from moving further. The driver intentionally collided with the electric police to stop it. A motorcycle and autorickshaw travelling on the side of the bus also got hit when the bus driver suddenly turned towards the direction of the electric pole,” said the police official cited above.

No case has been registered in the incident.

“The motorcyclist was severely injured in the accident and was taken to Medanta Hospital for treatment. He is still not in a fit condition to give a statement. Depending on his response, we will register an FIR in the matter. Besides the motorcyclist, the conductor of the bus suffered severe injuries. However, he was discharged after first aid. The remaining suffered minor injuries in comparison,” said inspector Sudhir Kumar, the station house officer of Sector 17/18 police station.