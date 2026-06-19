12 people injured after slipping on oil spill on MG Road

At least a dozen commuters were injured on MG Road near Sector 14 on Thursday after a heavy power transformer broke off from a crane, leading to an oil spill, police said.

The oil spill as seen on Thursday. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to locals, the incident took place between 12 pm and 12.15 pm when the crane was moving towards the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) office near Police Lines.

Some of the victims were critically injured after suddenly slipping from their motorcycles, police said, adding that the crane operator lifted the transformer and fled the spot after the incident. During this time, oil was dripping on the 300-350 metres stretch of the road, said locals.

“The crane operator lifted the transformer again and fled from the spot. However, those riding motorcycles and scooters started slipping on the road,” Akshay Dhiman, one of the eyewitnesses, told HT.

According to locals, they placed bamboos and tyres as barricades to caution vehicles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nishant Pratap Singh, another eyewitness, said at least 14 to 15 two-wheelers fell in quick succession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nishant Pratap Singh, another eyewitness, said at least 14 to 15 two-wheelers fell in quick succession. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“A bus also lost control and skidded for several metres before its driver managed to stop it,” he said.

Eyewitnesses told HT that they failed to get a response from the police helpline, and police reached the spot almost 45-50 minutes after the incident.

Singh, along with Mohammad Farhan, said several others kept calling Dial-112, but they failed to connect.

Shadab Ahmed, one of the injured victims, told HT that he was riding his motorcycle when he suddenly slipped after losing control. He had sustained multiple injuries on his legs and head.

Meanwhile, a DHBVN official said the 430kV transformer installed in DLF Phase-I was replaced with a new one.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The transformer is always transported on a truck or a tractor trolley by the concerned area’s junior engineer and not by hooking it to a crane. Negligence resulted in the incident,” he said.

“We came to know about the matter after police reached the store while tracking the crane operator,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said necessary legal action will be taken once any complaint is received. “Sector 14 police station was alerted about the incident. There was no delay from police teams in reaching the spot,” he added.