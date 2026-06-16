13 illegal structures demolished in Gurugram’s Chakkarpur following SC order

Illegal constructions and unauthorised commercial units near Gurugram’s Galleria road in Chakkarpur were demolished on Tuesday as part of a demolition drive by the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP).

This action has been carried out in conformity with the Supreme Court’s orders. (Representative Image\ File Photo)

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According to DTCP, 13 illegal structures were demolished with the assistance of police force from sector-29 police station.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, said that structures, including a number of shops, which were constructed in violation of rules were demolished.

“This action has been carried out in conformity with the Supreme Court’s orders. Ongoing arbitration proceedings between private parties cannot legitimise illegal constructions, nor can they halt statutory action,” said Madholia.

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DTCP officials said that previously a detailed ‘speaking order’ directing the concerned parties to remove all illegal constructions and restore the land to its original state was issued and they were asked to remove the structures within 15 days.

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{{^usCountry}} The department also said that if the illegal structures were not removed within the stipulated period, the department would take action itself, and the entire cost incurred would be recovered from the concerned parties as arrears of land revenue, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department also said that if the illegal structures were not removed within the stipulated period, the department would take action itself, and the entire cost incurred would be recovered from the concerned parties as arrears of land revenue, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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The 13 demolished structures included a chemist shop, tyre shop, paint shop, hardware shop, car battery shop, florist shop, unauthorised offices, a pet shop, a café and store, an iron and steel store/warehouse, and a scrap dealer’s unit.