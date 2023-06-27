Gurugram: At least 13 suspects were booked for allegedly beating a man to death and severely injuring three others in a clash that erupted between two neighbouring families at Mohammadpur Gujjar in Sohna, Gurugram police said on Tuesday.

Man killed after clash erupts over dumping cow dung in Sohna

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators said the incident took place at about 11pm on Sunday. They said that the clash took place over the issue of dumping cow dung on an empty plot between the houses of the two families.

Police said the deceased, identified as Salman Khan (27), was hit in the head multiple times with rods and wooden bats and his condition became serious. He was rushed to the government hospital in Sohna, but doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as his condition was critical. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, police added.

As per police, besides Khan, his father Isab Khan (65), mother Zarina Khan (60), and brother Jumme Khan (29), were also assaulted by Mohammad Akbar and his family members and other associates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators said deceased Khan used to dump cow dung on the empty plot. Later, Akbar and his family members also started dumping dung at the same plot, which had resulted in the conflict.

Police said an argument broke out between the deceased’s mother Zarina and Akbar’s wife Naureen on Sunday night. They said the altercation soon turned violent and both the families attacked each other.

An FIR was registered against the 13 suspects, including six women under Section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at City Sohna police station on Monday, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the male suspects are on the run and attempts are underway to arrest them at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON