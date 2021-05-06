142 cops tested positive over past week

As many as 142 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week while on duty, officials said on Thursday, taking the total number of affected police personnel to 500 in the last month and a half.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that the personnel deployed in Covid-19 duties are not going home to ensure their families are protected. “The families that have been infected are being taken care of and all facilities have been provided in the isolation centre, which is in Police Lines in the city and Manesar,” he said.

Officials said that of the 142 who tested positive — that includes two assistant commissioners of police — only 10 have recovered. Most of the personnel who tested positive were deployed at markets, oxygen refilling stations and on patrol duty.

Rao said, “The officials who required immediate medical help were admitted (to hospitals) and others are isolated at homes and isolation centres. We have already converted two barracks into a quarantine ward for the police personnel.”

There are nearly 6,500 police personnel in the city, most of whom are deployed in containment zones. Personnel have been directed to immediately report any symptoms to ensure they are tested and isolated, said officials. So far over 1,200 police personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus disease since the outbreak in March 2020.

Rao on Thursday conducted a ground inspection at 70 checkpoints and arranged food and beverages for the personnel. He also directed that tents be set up for officials to rest, amid soaring temperatures and the threat of Covid-19. “I interacted with the teams and have asked them to inform me if anything is needed. Our prime concern is their health as they have exposure to the public and require regular monitoring,” said Rao.

Each team has been given a thermometer to regularly check their temperature and doctors on call are booked for consultations. Rao said that all family members of police personnel have been asked to contact the department for their needs. “The lockdown poses great burdens on front-line police personnel, given capacity constraints and the social context of enforcement. To ensure social distancing and to keep oneself safe is very difficult,” he said.

Rao said that the police have received 1,052 calls on their Covid-19 helpline and have helped save the lives of 20 Covid-19 patients. Also, 164,734 people have been penalised since April 1 for not wearing face masks.

