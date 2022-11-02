14-year-old girl gang-raped by five, including two minors, at Gurugram guest house

Five persons, including two juveniles, allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl in a guest house on Saturday night, said police, adding that all five suspects were apprehended from different locations on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the police, the mother of the victim filed a police complaint on Sunday following which a case was registered at Sector 9A police station and a probe launched. Police said the incident took place in a guest house in Sector 9.

The victim’s mother said the girl was invited to a party at her friend’s place on Saturday afternoon. “She left home around 12.30pm and did not return even by late evening. We tried calling her but her mobile phone was switched off. So we tried reaching out to her friends but no one was aware of her whereabouts. We informed our relatives and started looking for her but could not find her,” the mother said.

The family members said they found the girl near her house on Sunday, around 10am Sunday,and she appeared to be traumatised. “My daughter told us that her friend, who had invited her to the party, offered her a spiked soft drink and later called his other friends and raped her,” the mother said.

The victim told the police that the suspects threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police (west), said they registered a case against the five suspects under sections 376-D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act on Sunday.

“The girl was taken to the civil hospital for a medical examination, which has confirmed the rape. She was produced before the duty magistrate and her statement was recorded under Section 164 of CrPC,” he said.

Saharan said the two juvenile suspects were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to Faridabad’s observation home while the three adult suspects were remanded in Bhondsi jail.

Police said they are scanning the CCTV footage from the area as well as that from the guest house. The two minor boys also studied in a private school in the same locality and knew the victim since the past three years, said police.

Saharan said strict action will be taken against the guest house owner for not checking the identity cards of the suspects. “An inquiry has been marked and based on the report, action will be taken against the owner,” he said.