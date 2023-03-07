Gurugram: A 14-year-old boy was severely injured after he allegedly fell from a schoolbus as the driver started moving the vehicle while he was about to board it, police said on Monday. He was rushed to a private hospital where he is reported to be stable, police added.

14-yr-old boy hurt while boarding school bus, driver booked

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the incident took place near the gate of New Town Heights residential society in Sector 91 on Monday morning, when the Class 7 student was about to board the school bus. The driver did not realise that he was about to board the bus and accelerated due to which he fell on the road and suffered injuries, police said.

Police said residents raised an alarm following which the driver stopped the bus. “He tried to take the child to the hospital but residents had called an ambulance by then and the boy was rushed to a private hospital. The driver and parents of other students informed the family members of the boy and they reached the hospital,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 10A police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mother of the student, Pooja Garg, said that she had dropped her son at the spot from where he takes the school bus and had left for office. “I received a call from a resident of my housing society who informed me that my son had suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. I have lodged a complaint with the school management against the bus driver for negligence and demanded strict action against him,” she said.

A case was registered against the school bus driver under Section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10A police station.

Arvind Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 10A police station said police have asked the school management to provide details of the bus driver. “We will arrest him at the earliest and have impounded the school bus,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON