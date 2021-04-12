19-year-old held for trying to extort money from shop owners

The police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old man, identified as Sagar, the brother of convicted gangster Akku, from Sadhrana village near Sector 10 for allegedly trying to extort money from owners of sweet shops and firing at their establishments, the police said.

The police said that Sagar planned to help his brother run the gang, as he was behind bars, and used to target shop owners after consulting his brother and his associates, who are at large but remain in touch with him.

The police said they recovered from his possession the smartphone that was used to make extortion calls. He threatened owners of several sweets shops, with the latest incident on April 4, when he tried to extort the owner of a popular establishment in Chandu village.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Sagar often visited the sweets shop to buy snacks, but the owner denied him discounts, following which he planned to extort money from him. “His brother Akku has been lodged in Bhondsi jail and is behind several murders, attempt to murder cases, robberies, abductions and extortions. Sagar lives in the village with his parents and helps his father in farming,” he said.

The police said that Sagar, when questioned by the Sector 17 crime team, revealed the details of people he had targeted. “He identified his gang members, their role in murders, abductions and extortion cases registered in Haryana, as well as their hideouts. We are keeping a close watch on the gang members involved in extortion cases. We are tracking their mobile numbers and conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest them,” said Sangwan.