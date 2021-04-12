Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 19-year-old held for trying to extort money from shop owners
gurugram news

19-year-old held for trying to extort money from shop owners

The police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old man, identified as Sagar, the brother of convicted gangster Akku, from Sadhrana village near Sector 10 for allegedly trying to extort money from owners of sweet shops and firing at their establishments, the police said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 11:40 PM IST
HT Image

The police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old man, identified as Sagar, the brother of convicted gangster Akku, from Sadhrana village near Sector 10 for allegedly trying to extort money from owners of sweet shops and firing at their establishments, the police said.

The police said that Sagar planned to help his brother run the gang, as he was behind bars, and used to target shop owners after consulting his brother and his associates, who are at large but remain in touch with him.

The police said they recovered from his possession the smartphone that was used to make extortion calls. He threatened owners of several sweets shops, with the latest incident on April 4, when he tried to extort the owner of a popular establishment in Chandu village.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Sagar often visited the sweets shop to buy snacks, but the owner denied him discounts, following which he planned to extort money from him. “His brother Akku has been lodged in Bhondsi jail and is behind several murders, attempt to murder cases, robberies, abductions and extortions. Sagar lives in the village with his parents and helps his father in farming,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Night curfew in Gurugram, traders lament short notice

Faridabad institute roped in to audit accident-prone spots, recommend measures

Mobile vaccination centre flagged off

DTCP razes two illegal colonies in demolition drive in Manesar

The police said that Sagar, when questioned by the Sector 17 crime team, revealed the details of people he had targeted. “He identified his gang members, their role in murders, abductions and extortion cases registered in Haryana, as well as their hideouts. We are keeping a close watch on the gang members involved in extortion cases. We are tracking their mobile numbers and conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest them,” said Sangwan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP