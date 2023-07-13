Gurugram: A 19-year-old man was killed when two motorcycles coming from opposite directions collided at Rajendra Park area near Bajghera Chowk on Tuesday evening, Gurugram police said on Wednesday, adding that one person was also severely injured in the accident.

19-yr-old man dies in bike collision near Bajghera Chowk

Police said the accident took place at about 3pm, when the deceased, identified as Firoz Khan, was on his way towards Sarai Alawardi in Sector 110 from Nihal Colony in Palam Vihar via Rajendra Park on his motorcycle.

Investigators said another speeding motorcycle was coming from the opposite direction and hit Khan’s bike on a narrow road in Rajendra Park.

Police said both the motorcyclists were flung into the air and were badly injured. Incidentally, Khan’s employer Mohammad Jalis, who runs a welding shop at Nihal Colony, was travelling behind him in his car for some other work when the accident took place.

As per police, Jalis rushed Khan to the government hospital in Sector 10A, but doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as his condition was critical. Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital declared him dead on arrival, they added.

Police said the other motorcyclist, identified as Yogender (27), was rushed to a private hospital in Rajendra Park and is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU).

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the condition of Yogender is serious. “His condition is critical. We will take action against him only after he recovers,” he added.

On Jalis’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Yogender under Section 279 (rash driving and riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bajghera police station on Wednesday, police said.

