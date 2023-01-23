Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 19-year-old man’s body found in canal in Sohna

Gurugram: The body of a 19-year-old man was recovered from a canal near Kuliyaka village in Sohna, police said on Sunday, adding that the deceased was missing from Faridabad since January 14

ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: The body of a 19-year-old man was recovered from a canal near Kuliyaka village in Sohna, police said on Sunday, adding that the deceased was missing from Faridabad since January 14.

Police said that the body was spotted by villagers on January 20 and was fished out and sent to a mortuary in Sohna as it was initially unidentified.

After hours of investigation, police identified the body. The deceased was identified as Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Sector 23, Faridabad, police added.

Investigators said that the parents of the deceased reached the government hospital in Sohna and ascertained the identity of the body. They alleged that their son was murdered. Police said that a medical board was constituted, which performed the post mortem on Saturday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said investigation in the case will be carried out byFaridabad police.

