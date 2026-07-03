A father-son duo – apprehended in a case of car theft – escaped from Gurugram Police’s custody on Wednesday after they stole the car which was being used to bring them to Gurugram from Madhya Pradesh after the officers had stopped for fuel, officials said on Friday.

2 accused in Ggm Police custody flee with car

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The incident occurred at Garoth in Mandsaur district around 6.30pm. Head constable Tejpal and a constable from Sector 14 police station had picked up the accused from Indore and were driving back to Gurugram - a journey of over 800km. They had covered 200km when they stopped at a service station.

A case for car theft was registered against the two at Gurugram’s Sector 14 police station on January 17 this year. The two officers allegedly got out at the fuel station, leaving the car keys inside with the suspects in the rear seat. CCTV footage from the station showed that one of the accused moved to the driver’s seat, started the ignition and drove away.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police PRO, said the head constable and a constable involved in the operation were suspended on charges of negligence on Friday. “Procedural lapses were found in the investigation as they had travelled in a private car to Indore. They also did not get an FIR registered in Mandsaur after the suspects escaped from their custody,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, departmental proceedings have been ordered against the SHO and master head constable (munshi) of Sector 14 police station for allowing the two-member team to travel in a private car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, departmental proceedings have been ordered against the SHO and master head constable (munshi) of Sector 14 police station for allowing the two-member team to travel in a private car. {{/usCountry}}

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Balvir Yadav, station house officer of Garoth police station told HT that all nearby police stations were alerted after the police officers raised an alarm. The car was recovered abandoned near Baramasi Chauhara in Mandsaur two hours later, but the suspects had fled and could not be traced, police said.

Officers also said the accused later intercepted a motorcycle commuter after abandoning the car, took away his vehicle, and fled on it.

“The car was handed over to the Gurugram Police officials, who then left for their destination. No case was registered as they did not want legal action,” Yadav said.