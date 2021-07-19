2 dead, one injured in Gurugram in building collapse, rescue ops underway

The death toll in Gurugram building collapse reached 2 after one more body was recovered from under the debris on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported, quoting the civil defence team. The mishap occurred on Sunday evening after a building next to a warehouse collapsed around 7pm in Khawaspur village, situated nearly 20 kilometres from Gurugram's Farrukhnagar block, officials said.

"One more body was recovered from under the debris after a three-storey building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area yesterday. A total of two bodies recovered till now while one injured is undergoing treatment. Rescue operation underway," the civil defence team said, reported ANI.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg on Sunday confirmed the death of one person in the collapse. While one person was rescued and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, two other workers were trapped in the rubble, of which one died on Monday morning.

"One dead after a three-story building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area. A person has been rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. Two persons are feared trapped underneath the debris. Rescue operation is underway," said Garg while speaking to reporters.

Earlier, DCP Rajiv Deswal had informed about the building collapse and had said that the fire brigade and police department were carrying out the rescue operation.

"We received a call regarding a building collapsed. Fire brigade and police department present at the spot and are undertaking the rescue operation," DCP Deswal had said.

According to the local residents, the brick and concrete building was around 15 years old and that the warehouse workers lived there.

The building is adjacent to a food grain warehouse and labourers were inside it when it suddenly collapsed. Officials said earlier that most of the people were out for dinner.

