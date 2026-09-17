A wanted interstate robber was arrested, and two of his associates were caught after an exchange of fire with the crime branch near Mawai Canal in Faridabad early Wednesday, police said.

2 interstate robbers shot in legs after Faridabad police encounter, 3 held

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The two associates were shot in the legs after they allegedly opened fire at a police team during a raid around 2.30am. They are undergoing treatment at Badshah Khan civil hospital, police said.

The arrests followed the late Tuesday arrest of another member of the gang. Based on information provided by him, the crime branch learnt that his two associates were coming to Faridabad from Delhi to commit robberies and conducted a raid near Mawai Canal, police said.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, ACP (Crime), said police signalled the two suspects, who were riding a motorcycle, to stop during the raid.

“However, upon realising their interception, the duo opened fire and attempted to flee. They took a U-turn but lost balance and fell from the motorcycle. They fired six rounds at the police team while trying to escape,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dahiya said police asked the suspects to surrender and fired warning shots, but they continued firing. Police then shot them in the legs and overpowered them, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dahiya said police asked the suspects to surrender and fired warning shots, but they continued firing. Police then shot them in the legs and overpowered them, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Two country-made pistols with live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered, police said.

Police said the three were wanted in connection with three burglary cases in Faridabad involving property worth several lakhs. “They had come from Delhi to commit more burglaries,” Dahiya said.

Police suspect they may also be involved in at least a dozen other cases of theft and burglary in Faridabad and other parts of Haryana, he said.

Police said one of the arrested suspects has 26 criminal cases of robbery, theft and burglary against him, while the other two have 11 cases each registered at various police stations in Delhi.

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The injured suspects will be formally arrested and questioned after they are declared medically fit, police said.

An FIR was registered against the two injured suspects under Sections 3(5) (common intention) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Kheri Pul police station.