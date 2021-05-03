Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 2 killed as BMW rams into underpass wall
gurugram news

2 killed as BMW rams into underpass wall

Jindal, who was behind the wheels, is the younger son of RSS leader Pawan Jindal. The incident occurred around 2.30 am and photos of the damaged car were widely circulated online.
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Son of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Pawan Jindal and his friend killed in a road accident after their speeding BMW rammed into a pillar of an underpass of DLF Phase-2 Rapid Metro Station, in Gurugram, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI)

Two persons died after a speeding BMW car allegedly lost control and rammed into the underpass wall before crashing into a pillar near the underpass of DLF Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station on Golf Course Road, early on Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Gaurav Jindal (37) and Sawan Khanna (35), both residents of Sector 15. Jindal, who was behind the wheels, is the younger son of RSS leader Pawan Jindal. The incident occurred around 2.30 am and photos of the damaged car were widely circulated online.

The vehicle was speeding, police said, adding that one of the passengers was thrown out of the vehicle because of the impact.

Saurav Jindal told police that his younger brother Gaurav and his friend Sawan had gone to meet a friend in DLF Phase 1 around 12.30 am. “We received a call following which we rushed to the spot and took both of them to a private hospital in Sector 38 where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” he said. The families said they did not suspect any foul play.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, who conducted the autopsy, said that the cause of death was severe head injuries. KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that no case was registered.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij took to social media to mourn the demise. MP Sanjay Bhatia, BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankhar and Haryana minister Dr Banwari Lal reached their residence on Sunday.

Two persons died after a speeding BMW car allegedly lost control and rammed into the underpass wall before crashing into a pillar near the underpass of DLF Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station on Golf Course Road, early on Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Gaurav Jindal (37) and Sawan Khanna (35), both residents of Sector 15. Jindal, who was behind the wheels, is the younger son of RSS leader Pawan Jindal. The incident occurred around 2.30 am and photos of the damaged car were widely circulated online.

The vehicle was speeding, police said, adding that one of the passengers was thrown out of the vehicle because of the impact.

Saurav Jindal told police that his younger brother Gaurav and his friend Sawan had gone to meet a friend in DLF Phase 1 around 12.30 am. “We received a call following which we rushed to the spot and took both of them to a private hospital in Sector 38 where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” he said. The families said they did not suspect any foul play.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, who conducted the autopsy, said that the cause of death was severe head injuries. KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that no case was registered.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij took to social media to mourn the demise. MP Sanjay Bhatia, BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankhar and Haryana minister Dr Banwari Lal reached their residence on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP