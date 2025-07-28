2 months on, sewage chokes Rajendra Park; locals claim civic apathy

For over two months, residents of Rajendra Park in Ward 34 have been battling a severe sanitation crisis, with sewage water flooding streets, blocking roads, and threatening public health, residents said. The issue, which began as a drainage problem on July 8, has since escalated into what locals described as a full-blown hazard—marked by stagnant wastewater, foul stench, and rising cases of illness. An inundated street in Rajendra Park, Sector 105. (HT Photo)

Despite filing multiple complaints on the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) portal, attending grievance camps, and submitting a detailed letter to the deputy commissioner on July 24, the problem remains unresolved, locals claimed. “We have done everything—complaints, meetings, even documentation with dates—but no one is acting,” said a resident.

A widely shared video from July 23 starkly captured the extent of the problem, showing dirty sewage water encircling the Lord Shiva Temple at Gol Chakkar. “I used to go to the temple twice a day,” said Rani, 68, a long-time devotee. “Now I can’t even step out. I nearly fell last week outside my house,” she added.

Local businesses are also suffering, residents said. “My customers avoid this area now. I am unable to pay my rent. This shop is our only source of survival,” said Shyam Pal Shekhawat, 40, who runs a grocery store nearby.

The elderly are among the worst affected. Mange Ram Yadav, a 75-year-old retired army veteran and environmentalist, said even his medicines no longer get delivered. “The delivery boys refuse to come here,” he said, adding, “This place I once proudly kept green is now unrecognisable.”

An inundated stretch in the area. (HT Photo)

The crisis has also raised serious safety concerns. On July 19, a sewer line dug for cleaning was reportedly left open, creating a hazard for pedestrians. “It’s a death trap,” said a local parent. “Children could fall in any time.”

Mobility and housing have also taken a hit. Pramod Sharma, a resident and shop owner, said, “I can’t even reach Gurugram Railway Station without stepping through filth. I haven’t had a tenant in months due to the mess.”

As the sewage continues to overflow, residents are reporting a surge in health complaints, including skin infections, persistent coughing, and foul odours seeping into homes. Several residents also said Ramzan observances were disrupted due to the unhygienic surroundings.

In response to the situation, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said a team would inspect the site on Monday to initiate corrective action. However, residents remained sceptical. “The hope is that this time, action will follow the promises,” one of them said.

“Residents have been grappling with this issue for over 12 years, and it’s not something that can be fixed overnight,” said Surekha Chauhan, councillor of Ward 34. “The sewer lines haven’t been cleaned in all these years, which is what led to the current situation. We have already floated a tender, and once the monsoon subsides, desilting and cleaning work will begin in full swing. The rains have caused some delays, but the process is underway—and gradual cleaning has already started. It will take some time, but we are fully committed to resolving the issue.”