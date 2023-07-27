Ward help booked for molesting 20-year-old woman in Ggm hosp

A 20-year-old woman who had come to meet her ailing grandmother at Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in IMT Manesar was allegedly molested by a ward help, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

As per police, the incident took place at about 6pm on July 15, when the woman was leaving the hospital building. The suspect stopped her and asked her to take the medicines for the patient.

Investigators said the suspect asked the woman to follow him to the pharmacy on the pretext of helping her to get the medicines. They said the victim started following the suspect, but he took her to the secluded basement and later dragged her into an empty room.

A senior police officer, quoting the allegations of the victim, said she resisted his moves after which the suspect assaulted and pushed her following which she toppled on the floor. “She kept kicking the suspect while lying on the floor in an attempt to keep him at a distance. Later, she managed to escape from his clutches,” he said.

The officer said the woman submitted a written complaint to the medical superintendent of the hospital and also lodged a complaint at the IMT Manesar police station.

“An internal inquiry was carried out by a four-member team of doctors on the directions of medical superintendent Dr Shruti Virmani after which it was forwarded to police. They found that the woman’s allegations were prima facie true,” the officer added.

On the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at IMT Manesar police station on Wednesday evening, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said all legal formalities are being completed. “We will soon ask the hospital authorities for CCTV camera footage. Necessary action will be taken against the suspect,” he added.

Multiple attempts were made to contact Dr Virmani, but there was no response from her side.

