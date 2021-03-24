Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 21-year-old held for sodomising 10-year-old boy
gurugram news

21-year-old held for sodomising 10-year-old boy

A 21-year-old man was arrested from Sector 51 on Tuesday for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy who lives in his neighbourhood
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:15 PM IST
HT Image

A 21-year-old man was arrested from Sector 51 on Tuesday for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy who lives in his neighbourhood. A medical examination of the boy confirmed sexual assault and he is currently stable, undergoing treatment, at Civil Hospital, the police said.

According to the police, the suspect lured the boy, a class 5 student, to his room around 9.30pm on Monday, when the boy’s mother was busy with work.

Amit Sharma, station house officer of Sector 50 police station, said that a case under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

Singh said, “The families of the minor boy and the suspect are neighbours. The suspect lives with his mother who works as domestic help in the area. She was in Bihar to meet her ailing brother. He was alone at home at the time of the incident. The accused lured the victim to his room to watch a movie and informed the boy’s parents that he would return the next morning as he was alone, following which he sodomised him.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gang held for fraudulent insurance claims of terminally ill patients

Vaccination pace at private facilities falls

Toll plazas on expressways to be removed in pilot project

Signage to be placed 500 metres ahead of black spots

According to the police, when the boy tried to raise the alarm, the suspect assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

The boy returned home on Tuesday and started crying in pain. He informed his mother of the incident, following which the woman informed the police control room and filed a complaint. “A medical examination was conducted on the boy soon after the complaint was filed. Doctors confirmed sexual assault and admitted him to the hospital as he suffered grave injuries to his private parts,” Singh said.

Singh further said that the suspect was arrested from his friend’s house in Sector 51 on Tuesday. He was produced before the district and sessions court on Tuesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Sonia Yadav, a member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said that the boy was still recovering and required treatment for a few days. “We counselled him on Tuesday and have recorded his statement,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP