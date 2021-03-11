21-year-old mowed down by speeding bus in Manesar

A 21-year-old job aspirant was killed after he was allegedly hit by a speeding private bus while crossing a road in Sector 8, IMT Manesar, on Wednesday night. He had come out of a private company’s office, where he had gone to attend a job interview.

The police registered a case against the unidentified driver who allegedly fled the spot after the accident on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Atul Kumar, a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in Aliyar in Manesar in a rented accommodation, along with his wife and two children. He had been unemployed for the last three months and was looking for a job in an automobile company, said the police, adding that he was returning to his rented accommodation after the interview.

Around 8.15pm, he had reached the T-point of Sector 8 in IMT Manesar. He was crossing the road when a speeding bus hit him before crushing him to death. “He fell on the road, some 50 metres ahead. The bus ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot. The driver did not even stop to check if the victim required any medical help. He fled from the spot,” said Hitesh Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar).

The police said that his cousin, who was walking behind him, took him to a private hospital in Manesar, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Yadav said that Kumar was depressed regarding his employment situation. He had told his cousin that he might return to his village as he was not getting any jobs and that all of his savings had dried up during the pandemic. “He was planning to return to his parents in Allahabad this week and had requested me to not tell his wife about his financial condition as she was unwell. We were walking slowly and crossing the road when the accident took place. The driver was speeding and lost control over the bus. He may have forgotten to apply the brakes,” said Shravan Kumar, the cousin.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered against the unidentified driver on Wednesday night. The police said they were trying to identify the suspect with the help of CCTV footage installed in the area.

Kumar is survived by a wife and two sons, aged five and three, who left the city for Allahabad after the postmortem examination on Thursday, said the police.