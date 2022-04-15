Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 22 held for duping job seekers of over 1.25 cr in last 6 months: Police
gurugram news

22 held for duping job seekers of over 1.25 cr in last 6 months: Police

The police also seized 21 computers, 27 mobile phones, one laptop and ₹38,000 in cash during their raid on the call centre operating from Udyog Vihar, Phase 5, in the millennium city.
Representaional image.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 11:02 PM IST
PTI |

The Cyber Cell of Gurugram police has arrested a total of 22 people, including nine women, running a fake call centre involved in duping hundreds of job seekers of over 1.25 crore in the last six months, an official said on Friday. 

The police also seized 21 computers, 27 mobile phones, one laptop and 38,000 in cash during their raid on the call centre operating from Udyog Vihar, Phase 5, in the millennium city, he said. 

Following the arrests, the police let out 19 of them on bail and produced three key accused before the court which remanded them in police custody for further interrogation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said. Detailing the modus operandi of duping people by the fake call centre, Sangwan said the accused ran a fake website called placement.com and secured details of job seekers from some genuine employment guidance websites. 

After securing job seekers’ details, the website people would call them up, offering them various non-existent jobs for which they would first seek a sum of 6,500 for registration and then another sum of 28,000 for the verification of their documents and other credentials, the ACP said. 

RELATED STORIES

They would subsequently demand another sum of 89,000 as commission for the job, the offer letter for which was to be delivered on the payment of the sum, ACP Sangwan said. 

The ACP said during the questioning of the accused persons, they have confessed that they duped people of over 1.25 crore in the last six months alone. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurugram frauds'
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP