22 held for duping job seekers of over 1.25 cr in last 6 months: Police

The Cyber Cell of Gurugram police has arrested a total of 22 people, including nine women, running a fake call centre involved in duping hundreds of job seekers of over ₹1.25 crore in the last six months, an official said on Friday.

The police also seized 21 computers, 27 mobile phones, one laptop and ₹38,000 in cash during their raid on the call centre operating from Udyog Vihar, Phase 5, in the millennium city, he said.

Following the arrests, the police let out 19 of them on bail and produced three key accused before the court which remanded them in police custody for further interrogation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said. Detailing the modus operandi of duping people by the fake call centre, Sangwan said the accused ran a fake website called placement.com and secured details of job seekers from some genuine employment guidance websites.

After securing job seekers’ details, the website people would call them up, offering them various non-existent jobs for which they would first seek a sum of ₹6,500 for registration and then another sum of ₹28,000 for the verification of their documents and other credentials, the ACP said.

They would subsequently demand another sum of ₹89,000 as commission for the job, the offer letter for which was to be delivered on the payment of the sum, ACP Sangwan said.

The ACP said during the questioning of the accused persons, they have confessed that they duped people of over ₹1.25 crore in the last six months alone.