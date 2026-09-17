Around 22,000 old trucks and buses registered in Gurugram have been identified for phase-out as Haryana steps up efforts to remove older commercial vehicles from roads in the National Capital Region (NCR) ahead of the pollution season, according to transport department data assessed by HT.

22,000 old trucks, buses in Gurugram identified for phase-out before Nov

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Gurugram has the highest number of such vehicles among Haryana’s NCR districts, accounting for nearly a quarter of the 96,441 trucks and buses identified across the state’s 14 NCR districts under the Centre’s vehicle replacement programme. Faridabad follows with 18,141 vehicles.

The exercise covers commercial vehicles conforming to BS-I, BS-II, BS-III and BS-IV emission norms. BS-I to BS-III trucks and buses are required to be scrapped at registered vehicle-scrapping facilities. Owners of eligible BS-IV vehicles can scrap them, sell them in permitted areas or obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department to operate them outside the NCR, according to the transport department.

Gurugram has around 2,500 BS-I, BS-II and BS-III trucks and buses and 19,500 BS-IV vehicles, the data showed. The order mandating the scrapping of BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles was issued on August 12, following which the identification of vehicles began. The phased scrapping of the identified vehicles has now started, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} “All the vehicles that are BS-I, BS-II and BS-III will be mandatorily scrapped at the designated facilities. We are encouraging owners of BS-IV vehicles to replace their vehicles under the government’s scheme, which ensures significant tax and fee waivers to phase out older commercial vehicles,” said Harender Veer, Assistant District Transport Officer (ADTO) cum Assistant Commissioner (Transport), Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All the vehicles that are BS-I, BS-II and BS-III will be mandatorily scrapped at the designated facilities. We are encouraging owners of BS-IV vehicles to replace their vehicles under the government’s scheme, which ensures significant tax and fee waivers to phase out older commercial vehicles,” said Harender Veer, Assistant District Transport Officer (ADTO) cum Assistant Commissioner (Transport), Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

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The move is part of the Centre’s Parivartan scheme, approved in June, with a ₹9,585 crore outlay to replace old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR with BS-VI or stricter emission-compliant and electric vehicles. The identified vehicles have to be scrapped before November, officials said.

In August, under an order issued by Commissioner & Secretary Atul Dwivedi, Haryana granted 100% Motor Vehicle Tax exemption and registration fee waiver on new BS-VI or stricter electric and CNG trucks and buses bought to replace older vehicles. Buyers of compliant used vehicles get a 50% motor vehicle tax concession. Outstanding liabilities pending for over a year on old BS-IV and prior vehicles have also been exempted.

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The department has begun issuing notices to vehicle owners, and said non-compliant vehicles can be taken through the scrapping process. The statewide list comprises 81,079 trucks and 15,362 buses.