24-year-old booked for raping minor in Badshahpur

A 24-year-old man was booked for raping a minor girl in Badshahpur on October 3, police said on Wednesday. Police said the suspect fled after the incident.

According to police, the 14-year-old returned home bleeding excessively. She was rushed to a civil hospital in Sector-10 and was later shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, where she is reportedly stable.

Investigators said the girl was on her way to collect some items for her physically challenged father when the suspect met her on the road. He offered her lift, took her to a secluded place, raped her and threatened her with dire consequences.

The girl returned home severely injured and was taken to the hospital, where the doctors alerted the cops.

An FIR was registered under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Badshahpur police station.

Officials privy to the investigation said the girl was counselled and named the suspect, who turned out to be her neighbour.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the suspect fled after the incident. “He is married and has a child too. We are trying to track him down.”