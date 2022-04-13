Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
25 people faint after drinking fruit juice in Gurugram temple

The incident happened at the Budho Mata temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, police said.
Police said the unidentified man was serving the fruit juice on the temple's premises, claiming it to be 'prasad'.(Representative image)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 07:18 PM IST
PTI |

Twenty-five people, mostly women and children, fainted at a temple here after consuming fruit juice offered by a man, who told them it was 'prasad', said police, which suspects the drink was laced with a sedative.

The incident happened at the Budho Mata temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, they said.

"The victims were admitted to a hospital from where they were discharged on Wednesday morning. No robbery or theft has been reported yet. We are trying to identify the man who served the drink," Farrukhnagar Station House Officer Sunil Beniwal said.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 336 (endangering human life) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), he said.

Police said the unidentified man was serving the fruit juice on the temple's premises, claiming it to be 'prasad'.

One of the complainants in the case, Sushil Kumar, a resident of Delhi who had come to the temple along with his family, said, "We had just got down from our car when a man came and offered the fruit juice in glasses. He said this was 'prasad' which he had offered and was serving it to everyone."

"My wife and my niece fainted after consuming the juice. We heard other people crying, they might have also consumed the drink," he said in his complaint. 

