25 people faint after drinking fruit juice in Gurugram temple
Twenty-five people, mostly women and children, fainted at a temple here after consuming fruit juice offered by a man, who told them it was 'prasad', said police, which suspects the drink was laced with a sedative.
The incident happened at the Budho Mata temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, they said.
"The victims were admitted to a hospital from where they were discharged on Wednesday morning. No robbery or theft has been reported yet. We are trying to identify the man who served the drink," Farrukhnagar Station House Officer Sunil Beniwal said.
An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 336 (endangering human life) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), he said.
Police said the unidentified man was serving the fruit juice on the temple's premises, claiming it to be 'prasad'.
One of the complainants in the case, Sushil Kumar, a resident of Delhi who had come to the temple along with his family, said, "We had just got down from our car when a man came and offered the fruit juice in glasses. He said this was 'prasad' which he had offered and was serving it to everyone."
"My wife and my niece fainted after consuming the juice. We heard other people crying, they might have also consumed the drink," he said in his complaint.
-
ED attaches eight properties owned by Nawab Malik, family
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik, his family members, and the family firms - Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The properties are the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats in Kurla west, two flats in Bandra west, and 147 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district. Malik, 62, is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
-
Mangrove cell starts demolition drives in newly-acquired areas
Mumbai The state forest department's mangrove cell started to identify and demolish illegal structures built on notified forest land in mangrove areas, whose custody it has received over the past year. In the last week, in Thane's Kopri village, the forest department initiated prosecution against seven people for erecting six shanties on CRZ-1 land and action has been planned against another 100 such structures.
-
5 caged chimpanzees rescued in Assam’s Karbi Anglong; 2 smugglers arrested
Five caged chimpanzees were rescued from a four-wheeler vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Wednesday adding that two Manipur residents were arrested in this connection and they are being interrogated by forest officials. The five caged chimpanzees were kept inside a Maruti Ecco Van, registered in Manipur and carrying a MN number plate (MN-01-AG-5829), said sub-divisional police officer West Karbi Anglong's Bokajan, John Das.
-
Sharad Pawar reacts to Raj Thackery's 'ultimatum' on loudspeakers at mosques
Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government will think over it seriously after MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3. Pawar said Thackeray never speaks on relevant issues such as inflation and unemployment, alleging that he is doing the BJP's bidding. Thackeray added that "Hanuman Chalisa" will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques.
-
Schools not responsible for sudden spike in Noida’s Covid cases: officials
Noida: A total of 23 children were found positive among the active Covid-19 cases of Noida, officials said on Wednesday adding that of the 33 new cases reported, 10 were children while 23 were adults. Additionally, 13 children were reported positive by Khaitan School in Noida's Sector 40 two days ago. This takes the total tally of Covid positive children to 23 in the district. The active cases fell below 50 on March 30.
