Nuh violence suspect arrested after gunfight in Tauru’s Aravalli hills

A 25-year-old man who was involved in the communal violence that erupted in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31 was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police in Tauru on Monday night, police officers familiar with the matter said, adding that the suspect was injured in the encounter. Six people were killed, and 88 were injured after an attack on a Hindu religious procession on July 31 sparked communal clashes in the Nuh district, which quickly spread to Gurugram and other nearby cities. (Representational Image)

The suspect was identified as Aamir Khan, a resident of Tauru’s Didhara village. He was hiding in the Aravalli hill after the Nuh clashes, and fired at the crime team that went to arrest him on Monday night around 10.30 pm, said police officers associated with the case.

According to the police, this is the second encounter in the area in the last ten days.

Narender Baijarniya, superintendent of police, said that a team led by Amit Kumar, inspector of the crime unit in Nuh, was deployed at Adbar Chowk in Tauru when they received a tip-off about Khan. “They began checking vehicles and discovered that he was hiding on a hill in Tauru with his motorcycle. The police then went to the area and began climbing the hills to apprehend him. However, upon seeing the approaching officers, Khan fired directly at them with an illegal weapon to kill them. He fired over 20 shots,” he said.

According to Bijarniya, the police team retaliated and fired in the direction of the gunshots, with one hitting Khan’s right leg. “Khan collapsed and was overpowered by the police team. He revealed his identity and admitted to being involved in the violence,” he said. The police allegedly seized a country-made pistol and five cartridges from his possession.

He added that Khan has been admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar for treatment for his bullet injury. “During the violence, Khan had snatched a weapon from a police team and used it in Nalhar. He was hiding in the hills with his motorcycle,” he said.

Khan was identified as a suspect based on footage of the violence. The police were searching for him since August 4.

On August 10, two suspects wanted for their alleged involvement in the violence, identified as Munfeed Khan and Saikul Khan, both from Gawarka village in Tauru, were arrested after a brief gunfight with a 10-member police team. According to the police, at least five rounds of fire were exchanged, and the gunfight lasted for at least an hour before the suspects were apprehended.

According to police, 61 cases have been filed in connection with the violence, and 280 people have been arrested.

