The body of a 32-year-old woman was found on an empty plot on Sunday in Sector 83, police said on Tuesday, adding that her 25-year-old boyfriend has been arrested under charges of murder. 25-yr-old held for killing girlfriend

Police said the woman had multiple injuries on her head and she was identified on Monday night. The deceased was from West Bengal and lived with her parents and two minor children in Chakkarpur in Sector 28. Her husband died some years ago and she worked in a club in a mall on MG Road, police said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday night. He told police that the woman was pressurising him to get married, so he planned to kill her. He took her to a secluded place in Sector 83 at about 12.30am on Saturday on a scooter, made her drink some alcohol, and smashed her head with a heavy stone.

The accused worked as an operations manager in a transport firm in Udyog Vihar.

According to investigators, she left home for work on Friday night and told the family she will return by 1am. When she didn’t return home, unable to find her, the family reached out to the police on Monday.

CCTV footage and the woman’s call records show her leaving with the boyfriend on Friday night. “He hails from Delhi and had come to MG Road to meet her on Friday night. Instead of going to the club, she went with him after which he took her to a secluded place and dumped her body in Sector 83 after murdering her,” Inspector Virender, station house officer of the Kherki Daula police station said.

The officer said that the man called the woman’s elder brother in Mumbai on Saturday, alleging that she had met with an accident.

“When family members threatened to approach the police to know her whereabouts, he switched off his mobile phone. The duo had developed differences due to which she was probably murdered. However, the exact cause of the murder will surface only after he is arrested,” the officer said.

The SHO said that a post-mortem was carried out by a medical board on Tuesday following which her body was handed over to the family members.

On the complaint of the victim’ brother, a murder case was registered against the man at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday.