Man who torched cars in Nuh held after gunfight

A 26-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh on July 31, was arrested following a gun fight with the police in Nuh on Thursday night, said senior police officers, adding that the suspect was injured in the encounter. Police have recovered a countrymade pistol, one cartridge and a motorcycle from his possession.

Police identified the suspect as Osama alias Pehelwan, and said he is undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the third such gun fight between the police and the suspects of Nuh violence in the past 10 days, said senior officers.

Police said the suspect was identified as Osama alias Pehelwan of Ferozepur Namak village in Nuh. He was on his way to Aali Meo from his village when police received a tip-off about his movement and formed teams to intercept him. Police also claimed that he was the alleged mastermind who instigated others to attack the Nuh cyber crime police station and set vehicles on fire, said police.

Vimal Rai, inspector of crime unit, said he and his team reached the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on receiving the tip-off on Osama. “The suspect was on his way to his in-laws’ house in the Aali Meo village and was carrying a weapon. We immediately set up barricades on the stretch and started checking all vehicles,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Narender Bijarniya, superintendent of police, said the team spotted a man on a motorbike riding towards them, who suddenly stopped and turned his motorbike. “He started riding towards a drain and the stretch was muddy. The police warned him to stop, but he started firing at them. This made him lose his balance and he fell on the ground. He started firing at the team again; the personnel narrowly escaped the bullets,” he said.

Police said in retaliation, the police team fired a gunshot which hit the suspect in his right leg. “The team overpowered him and took him to Nalhar hospital where doctors have reported him to be stable,” said Bijarniya.

During questioning, he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the violence and that he had set vehicles on fire at the bus stand, Jhinda Chowk, Adbar Chowk, Nalhar Temple and Cyber ​​Crime police station in Nuh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On August 22, 25-year-old Aamir Khan, who was also alleged to have been involved in the communal violence, was arrested after a brief gun fight with police in Tauru. Police said Khan was injured in the exchange of fire.

Prior to that, on the intervening night of August 15/16, two suspected rioters involved in the violence in Nuh were arrested after a brief encounter in Tauru area in which one of the suspects was shot in the leg.

According to police, 61 cases have been filed in connection with the Nuh violence, and 282 people have been arrested so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail