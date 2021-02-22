28-year-old man shot dead in Sector 9

A 28-year-old man was shot dead by at least two unidentified assailants in Feroz Gandhi colony of Sector 9 in Gurugram on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the assailants fired 18 bullets, of which 15 hit the man, killing him on the spot.

The victim was identified as Manish, a resident of Basai village, who worked for a transport agency and collected money from drivers.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that the victim had left his house around 10.30am and visited his employer’s house in Feroz Gandhi Colony around noon. “He entered his house, took the keys to his SUV key and the moment he sat on the driving seat, masked persons shot him dead with a pistol,” he said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that several people were present at the spot but no one has come forward to give their account. “We have asked more than 20 persons, but all of them have denied seeing any firing,” he said.

Sangwan said that five crime teams from sectors 17, 10, 31 and 40, and Palam Vihar were formed on Monday to investigate the incident. “The family members are in shock as Manish had no personal enmity. They were not aware that he had parked his motorbike at the employer’s house and was going in his SUV,” he said.

The police said that Manish had no criminal record, but his employer had several cases against him, due to which they suspect the assailants mistook him for the owner. “We are trying to ascertain the cause of the murder. The reason behind the murder will only be known after the investigation is complete,” Sangwan said.

A team of dog squad and forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Sangwan said they are scanning the CCTV footage from six cameras in the area to identify the suspects and if more people were involved. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at New Colony police station on Monday.