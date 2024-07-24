3 arrested for assaulting, injuring Gurugram crime branch officers during raid on pub

Two officers of the Gurugram police’s crime branch were injured in an assault by a group of foreign nationals during a raid on a pub in Sector 67 early Monday morning, police said on Wednesday, adding that three of the suspects were arrested while two escaped. Police said that the Sector 39 crime branch raided the pub after receiving a tip about a suspected rave party where guests would consume narcotics. (Representational image)

Police said that one of the injured officers suffered a fractured limb. The arrested suspects were identified as Alima Mustapha of Nigeria, Micholab of South Africa, and Kamara Verflay of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They did not have valid documents to remain in India as their visa had expired, police added.

Police said that the Sector 39 crime branch raided the pub after receiving a tip about a suspected rave party where guests would consume narcotics. However, when the team went to nab them, the suspects assaulted the crime branch officers with chairs and other items, said police.

The team called the Sector 65 police station for reinforcements, after which the suspects were overpowered. There were 20-25 customers in the pub, excluding employees, during the raid, police said.

“Assistant sub-inspector Kapil (single name) of the crime branch sustained a fracture in one of his hands from the assault while constable Vikram (single name) sustained bruises and cuts. The three suspects helped two of their associates who were suspected to be possessing narcotic substances flee the spot,” said a police officer. He added that the ASI was still under treatment at the civil hospital in Sector 10.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said attempts were on to arrest the two suspects on the run. “It was also found during the raid that liquor was being served even after permissible time. So, action will be taken against the pub administration,” he said.

Based on a complaint from the injured ASI, a first information report was registered against the suspects at the Sector 65 police station under Sections 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 121 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191 (2) (rioting), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and Section 61 (2) of The Excise Act.