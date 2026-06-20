3 arrested for killing 64-yr--old neighbour over dispute in Sec 37

A 64-year-old ex-serviceman missing for a week was allegedly bludgeoned to death by three neighbours in Khandsa in Sector-37 and his body was later burnt in the open to destroy evidence, police said on Friday. The victim, identified as Balram, went missing on the night of June 12. His family filed a missing complaint at Sector-37 police station on June 14. (Shutterstock)

The victim, identified as Balram, went missing on the night of June 12. His family filed a missing complaint at Sector-37 police station on June 14.

Sandeep Turan, public relation officer of Gurugram police said the accused were identified using technical and human intelligence and by scanning CCTV footage. Thethree accused were arrested on Thursday night, after which the trio confessed to the crime.

Police said Balram frequently fought with the accused and hurled abuses at them. “On the night of June 12, another argument broke out. The trio then assaulted him with sticks, causing his death,” he said.

According to police, the accused transported the body on a motorcycle to a secluded place, about 500 metres from Khandsa, and set it on fire using petrol and other combustible materials such as plastics lying in a nearby garbage dump. The accused allegedly stood there for almost two hours until the body was completely burnt.

Forensic teams later recovered charred bone fragments and ashes from the site on Friday.

Investigators also said the accused removed a gold ring from the victim’s hand and sold it to a jeweller for ₹70,000, which has also been recovered

The accused were produced before a court on Friday and taken on police-remand for investigation, police added.