3 arrested from Delhi in 2.53 crore investment fraud

Three alleged members of a cyber fraud gang operating from Delhi were arrested for cheating a Gurugram resident of ₹2.53 crore in a stock market investment fraud, police said on Thursday.

The arrests followed an investigation into a complaint filed at the Cybercrime police station (West) on May 18, which led to the registration of an FIR for cheating and forgery. (Shutterstock)

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The arrests followed an investigation into a complaint filed at the Cybercrime police station (West) on May 18, which led to the registration of an FIR for cheating and forgery.

The complainant alleged that suspects used social media advertisements to promote fraudulent, high-yield investment schemes, luring him into transferring crores of rupees across multiple transactions into bank accounts they specified.

Police identified the accused as Janak, 27, a resident of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, Dinesh Kumar, 30, from Rewari in Haryana, and Pawan Kumar, 26, from Fatehabad. All three lived in rented accommodation in Delhi’s Dilshad Gardens. They were arrested from their accommodation in a raid led by inspector Amit Sharma, SHO of Cybercrime police station (East) on Wednesday night.

Assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime) Gaurav Phogat said analysis of the money trail revealed that around ₹15 lakh of the defrauded amount was transferred into a current bank account registered in the name of a private shell company. “One of the four numbers linked to the bank account was active in Delhi.”

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{{^usCountry}} Phogat said that they tracked and arrested the suspects using surveillance and technical inputs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phogat said that they tracked and arrested the suspects using surveillance and technical inputs. {{/usCountry}}

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During questioning, the suspects allegedly told police they followed instructions from other network members and only facilitated the transfer of duped money into the specified bank accounts.

Police said the trio received a monthly payment of ₹25,000 plus incentives based on the amount siphoned from the victim.

Investigators said the trio was in touch with the leader of aforeign-based cyber fraud gang through social media, and was involved in cyber crimes for six months.

Police report that while the gang is suspected of cheating over 350 victims, only 15 cyber fraud complaints linked to the arrested suspects’ devices have been officially filed to date.

According to police, 36 mobile phones, 53 debit cards, 24 bank passbooks, five cheque books, two digital video cameras, and several mobile numbers linked to bank accounts allegedly used in the fraud were seized from the suspects. The cameras were being used by the gang members hiding abroad to keep surveillance on the trio, police added.

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ACP Phogat said the trio will soon be produced before a court and taken on police remand to identify other network members, track the money trail, and ascertain the number of victims the gang targeted.