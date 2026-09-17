Three foreign nationals were arrested after the Faridabad police crime branch and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) jointly seized 2.337-kilogram of cocaine and other narcotic substances worth around ₹15 crore in the international market, police said on Wednesday.

3 foreign nationals held as Faridabad police, NCB seize cocaine worth ₹15cr

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The accused include two Nigerian nationals and one Cameroonian national, who were living in a rented house in Shiv Durga Vihar, Lakkarpur. Their passports and other documents are being verified, police said.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said a team led by Inspector Anil Chhillar, in charge of the crime branch unit, along with an NCB team, searched the second floor of the house after obtaining a warrant.

“The search led to the recovery of 2.337 kg of cocaine, 26 grams of amphetamine, 1.378 kg of suspected narcotic substance and ₹50,000 in cash,” Yadav said.

Police said the substances were tested by the NCB team using field kits, which showed positive results for cocaine and amphetamine.

“We are quizzing them to crack down on the entire drug smuggling network connected with Delhi, Noida and other parts of the country,” Yadav said, adding that it was the biggest cocaine seizure in Faridabad so far.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Surajkund police station, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Surajkund police station, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are verifying the suspects’ travel documents to establish when they entered India and whether they had valid visas.

Ten other nationals from various African countries were also found living on rent at the premises. Their documents were checked but were not found satisfactory during preliminary verification. They were subsequently sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, for verification, police said.