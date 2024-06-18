3 held for barging into school, biting and assaulting staff in Gurugram

Three people, who barged into a private school in Palam Vihar, Gurugram on Sunday evening, assaulted and bit school staff when they were asked to leave, police officers aware of the case said on Monday, adding that they have been arrested. Coach Dinesh Kumar were training people at the pool when three men forced their way into the school. (Representational Image)

Police identified the accused only by their first names — Gulshan, Ajay, and Sonu — and said that they were inebriated at the time of the incident.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Officers said the school held swimming classes every evening for people living in the neighbourhood, and on Sunday, at around 5.15pm, gym instructor Bharat Singh Rawat and coach Dinesh Kumar were training people at the pool when three men forced their way into the school. When they were stopped, police said, the men started hurling abuses.

A senior police officer said Rawat tried to pacify the trio and take them outside. “He also asked the support staff and guards at the entrance to handle the situation and help in moving them out. However, the three began fighting with them,” the officer said, adding that others present at the school then called the police control room.

Inspector Bijender Singh, station house officer of Palam Vihar police station, said Gulshan and Ajay were overpowered by those present and were arrested when the police team arrived there.

“Sonu managed to escape. He was arrested on Monday,” he said.

In his police complaint, Rawat said that the three assaulted him and Kumar. “They kicked and punched us. Later, a suspect bit the swimming coach on the leg,” Rawat’s police complaint said.

On Rawat’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (damage to the amount of ₹50 or above), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Palam Vihar police station on Sunday.

Singh said the three were in an inebriated state. “They allegedly assaulted the employees who trained residents inside the school premises in the evening. There was a bite mark on one of Kumar’s legs,” he said.