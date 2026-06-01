3 held for drunken brawl, attack on guards at Gurugram’s Sector 92 society

Three men have been arrested as they allegedly, in an inebriated state, created a ruckus inside a residential society in Sector 92 on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and assaulted security guards who tried to intervene, a police officer said on Sunday. Two visitors and a tenant were booked after an RWA complaint. Police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the BNS. (HT Archive)

On the complaint of the RWA, an FIR was registered against the three suspects under sections 115 (causing voluntary hurt), 355 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with an intention to provoke) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the RWA, two of the accused were visitors to the Sare Homes Society to meet their friend, who lives as a tenant.

RWA president Praveen Malik said the trio allegedly consumed alcohol inside the friend’s flat and around midnight, came to the society’s premises, where they turned the music loud in the parked SUV, opened all the gates and started dancing in the common area, with one among them climbing on the hood of the SUV.

“When security guards intervened and asked the accused to maintain decorum and return to the flat, they abused the guards and physically assaulted them,” Malik said, adding that following the ruckus, they returned to the flat.

On Sunday morning, when the security guard asked them to park their SUV properly in the parking space, there was again a brief ruckus, and the RWA called the police.

The accused, who was staying in the society as a tenant, was detained, and his two friends were subsequently nabbed. The three were arrested following an initial inquiry, the officer said.

Two of the accused were residents of Garhi Harsaru and worked as property dealers, while the tenant is a native of Sadhrana village in Gurugram and works at a private firm here.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. HT couldn’t independently verify the video’s authenticity.

RWA said the tenant is a habitual offender and has been asked to vacate the flat within two days.