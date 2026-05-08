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3 killed as speeding truck rams car in Gurugram; driver at large

Three people, including a patwari and a retired Army havildar, were killed in Gurugram when a speeding truck collided with their car.

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:02 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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Gurugram: Three people, including a patwari and a retired Army havildar, were killed after a speeding truck collided head-on with their car on Wednesday night in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, 40, a resident of Pukhrapur village and employed as a patwari with HSIIDC, Nawal Singh, 68, a retired Army havildar, and Samay Singh, 70, a farmer. (Representative photo)

The accident took place on the Pachgaon–Jamalpur road near Moklawas village when the victims were returning to the village. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, trapping all three occupants inside.

According to police, locals rushed to the spot after hearing the crash and alerted authorities. The injured were pulled out of the wreckage and taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, 40, a resident of Pukhrapur village and employed as a patwari with HSIIDC, Nawal Singh, 68, a retired Army havildar, and Samay Singh, 70, a farmer. Police said the three had gone to Jamalpur earlier in the day for some work and were returning home.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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