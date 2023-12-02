3 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Gurugram

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested on Friday and two countrymade pistols, four cartridges and two magazines were recovered from their possession, police officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that two suspects were arrested from Shivaji Nagar area, while the third from Sector-37. “Three separate cases have been lodged against the three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang under the Arms Act,” he said.

“A crime team led by Anand Kumar, inspector of Sector-39, arrested one suspect while he was standing on the side of the highway between Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk. He was identified as Sandeep alias Sumit, a resident of Bhandor village of Rewari. Four cartridges and two magazines were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested several times before for different crimes, including illegal possession of weapons, robbery, assault, kidnapping and dacoity cases,” said Dahiya.

Police said the second suspect was arrested from Rajnagar area and was identified as Bhavani Singh alias Roni, a resident of Rahadawas village in Mahendragarh. A countrymade pistol was recovered from his possession. He has also been behind bars several times in the past for kidnapping, attempted murder, illegal possession of arms and assault.

The crime branch team arrested the third accused from near Beriwala Bagh and identified him as Rahul, a resident of Kothal Khurd village of Mahendragarh.

“These suspects were close to Vikas alias Vicky who was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh and was arrested four days ago. Based on the information received during his interrogation, the three suspects were arrested and we are questioning them,” said Dahiya.

