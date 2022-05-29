300 people barge into Gurgaon school during board exams, abuse staff: Police

Gurugram: A group of 300 people allegedly entered a private school in Pataudi’s Hailey Mandi forcefully on Friday when Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students of Class 12 were appearing for their board examinations, police said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crowd, including “anti-social elements”, allegedly manhandled the school staff, and abused and misbehaved with the school’s principal, Nisha Kaushik, according to the police. Teams of police officials were immediately sent to the school to neutralise the situation and evict the miscreants after the principal informed police about the situation.

According to the police, this happened after two students from nearby villages got into a fight outside the exam centre just before the examination was about to commence, and people from their respective villages barged into the school while the examinations were ongoing. Police, however, are investigating “if the miscreants wanted to help the students in cheating during the examination”. The 12th board examinations commenced on April 26 and will continue till June 15. The Friday exams were held between 10.30am and 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on Kaushik’s complaint, a case has been registered against the suspects under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (punishment for intending to insult modesty of any woman, uttering any word, make sound or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Pataudi police station

The principal on Saturday urged police to deploy more personnel at the exam centre, and also provide protection to her, fearing that a similar situation might arise again.

Harinder Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Pataudi, said that both the parties later compromised with each other, and also apologised to the school administration. “However, we will not take any more chances. Patrolling would be intensified outside the school during the remaining exam days. More police personnel will also be deployed at the school premises,” Kumar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON