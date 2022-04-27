300 RWAs in Gurugram set to participate in Sewocon tomorrow

At least 300 residents welfare associations (RWAs) from Gurugram will take part in the seminar cum workshop cum conference (Sewocon), scheduled to take place on Friday, said district officials on Wednesday. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also attend the programme to know about the issues plaguing the RWAs and discuss ways of resolving them.

Deputy commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said the programme is being organised with the objective of making RWAs aware of their legal rights and duties and provide a platform for open discussion. “The developers will release standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to handing over of the project to RWAs. After consultation, a policy on structural audit may also be implemented. This is an opportunity for us to know about the expectation of people and our shortfalls,” he said.

Yadav said RWAs have raised several issues, especially developers not honouring the estimated deadline given for completion of a projects and handover of apartments to the RWA or the civic body in case of private plotted colonies. “RWAs have been asked to submit a list of panellists, who will present the issues on behalf of a condominium or society,” he said.

Members from various RWAs and welfare groups came together and organised several meetings to discuss pressing issues--mainly registration of RWAs and handing over of projects--they are facing, before presenting them in Sewocon.

Residents said they need better understanding of acts and laws and also want a dialogue on the major issues plaguing RWAs. They are demanding authorities to organise awareness programmes to educate the allottees and their associations about various provisions of the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act,1983, Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act,2012 and Real Estate (Regulation and Development Act), 2016.

K K Khandelwal, chairperson of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), said lack of knowledge about provisions related to association of allottees listed under different acts is one of the most pressing issues. “The Sewocon is the first step towards providing detailed SOP for handing over of project to RWAs, formation of RWAs and obligation of builders. The objective of the conference is not grievance redressal but rather to address common issues pertaining to RWAs,” he said.

The Sewocon will have sessions related to formation of associations of flats or floor space owners, discussion on registration of an association of allottees or RWAs under Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012, and issues arising from a single project having multiple RWAs, dummy office bearers representing the promoter, among other factors, said officials.

Khandelwal said there will also be sessions related to obligation of the promoter towards the association of allottees of a real estate project, such as enable the formation of an association of allottees, obtain completion certificate and occupation certificate. He said they will also discuss issues of handing over of maintenance services.

The Sewocon is expected to bring up systemic solutions to issues of RWAs and residents by making them aware of the legal framework, measures which can ensure builders deliver what they commit, mechanism to put pressure of accountability on government and builders to solve outstanding issues, empower RWAs so that they can function effectively and make government departments enforce and implement obligations without delay, said Yadav.

Gauri Sarin, convenor of ‘Making Model Gurugram’, said many issues relating to inconsistencies in the acts are expected to be ironed out; recommendations for builder obligations, smooth handover of key processes to the RWAs will be flagged during the event. “We, along with the district administration, have worked seamlessly to collect data from colonies...the RWAs can look forward to a roadmap starting Friday to resolve outstanding issues. However, they must not stop putting pressure on various stakeholders for the redressal of their issues till a good governance model is a reality,” she said.

