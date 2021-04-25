3,410 new infections take caseload past 100,000

The district crossed the 100,000 mark of Covid-19 cases, with 3,410 new infections reported on Sunday, while 11 Covid-related deaths were also reported on the day. In order to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases, the district administration also implemented Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, prohibiting gatherings of more than four people “unless specifically permitted”.

The order issued by Yash Garg, deputy commissioner Gurugram came into force from Sunday across the district. The district administration on Sunday also directed all IT and ITes companies in the city to work from home till May 3. Officials said that these measures and curb on social gatherings were taken to break the chain of infection.

Meanwhile, the health department said that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district is 103,284, while the active cases reached 25,086. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 429 in the district, as per the data.

Authorities said that 1,359 positive patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the tally of total recoveries to 77,769. The rate of recovery in the district stands around 75.30%, said officials.

On the testing front, the health department collected 10,091 samples and reported that the results of 6,578 patients were awaited.

Appealing to the public, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, on Sunday said that people in the district must use masks at all times. “The graph of Covid-19 infection has increased more than expected in the last few days in the district, mainly due to people not wearing masks properly. A triple layer mask is important to cover the face and especially, the nose,” said Garg.

Officials of the district administration said that another problem is that people who were awaiting test results were not isolating despite exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19. Garg appealed to all residents who are suspected to have Covid-19 to isolate themselves and get tested at the earliest. Those flouting norms were warned of action under the sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and The Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The district crossed the 100,000 mark of Covid-19 cases, with 3,410 new infections reported on Sunday, while 11 Covid-related deaths were also reported on the day. In order to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases, the district administration also implemented Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, prohibiting gatherings of more than four people “unless specifically permitted”. The order issued by Yash Garg, deputy commissioner Gurugram came into force from Sunday across the district. The district administration on Sunday also directed all IT and ITes companies in the city to work from home till May 3. Officials said that these measures and curb on social gatherings were taken to break the chain of infection. Meanwhile, the health department said that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district is 103,284, while the active cases reached 25,086. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 429 in the district, as per the data. Authorities said that 1,359 positive patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the tally of total recoveries to 77,769. The rate of recovery in the district stands around 75.30%, said officials. On the testing front, the health department collected 10,091 samples and reported that the results of 6,578 patients were awaited. Appealing to the public, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, on Sunday said that people in the district must use masks at all times. “The graph of Covid-19 infection has increased more than expected in the last few days in the district, mainly due to people not wearing masks properly. A triple layer mask is important to cover the face and especially, the nose,” said Garg. Officials of the district administration said that another problem is that people who were awaiting test results were not isolating despite exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19. Garg appealed to all residents who are suspected to have Covid-19 to isolate themselves and get tested at the earliest. Those flouting norms were warned of action under the sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and The Disaster Management Act, 2005. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Health department asks for more ambulances, police re-purpose 20 vans for emergency use RWAs aid staffers who have tested positive for Covid-19 Hospitals report vaccine shortage, residents worried over second dose 50 shanties gutted in fire at Wazirabad village, no injuries