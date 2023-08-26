36 executives of auto firm injured as speeding truck rams their staff bus

At least 36 employees of an automobile company suffered injuries after the staff bus they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck at Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road on Saturday morning, said police, adding that there were 45 employees on board the bus when the accident took place around 5.30am.

The bus was coming from Maruti Kunj in Bhondsi and the truck was on its way from Kherki Daula side towards Faridabad via Golf Course Extension Road when it rammed the bus from the rear at the Vatika Crossing, said police.

Police said they received a call from one of the passersby and they in turn alerted the fire station besides dispatching a team to the spot within 10 minutes.

Satish Kumar, station house officer, Badshahpur police station, said such was the impact of the collision that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell on its side in the middle of the road. “Passersby came to the aid of the injured and helped take them to different private hospitals. The condition of the injured is said to be stable,” he said.

Kumar said five persons suffered multiple fractures. “The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. We have identified the transport company and the driver. No arrest has been made so far,” he said

Rakesh Yadav, one of the eyewitnesses, said he was going towards Rajiv Chowk from Sector 71 on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) when he saw the accident. “The truck loaded with cement bags was speeding and was being driven rashly. The bus was going straight towards Subhash Chowk, and the truck driver did not apply brakes at the intersection; it rammed straight into the bus,” he said.

Amit Saini, another eyewitness, said they helped bring the victims out of the overturned bus and with the help of passing motorists, took them to nearby private hospitals. “Many had suffered injuries to their head and forehead and were profusely bleeding,” he said.

One of the victims said the bus met with the mishap minutes after picking him. He said there was a sudden jolt and then he was falling off his seat.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahrpur police station, the police said.

