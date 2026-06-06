4 staffers injured by mob of 40 men in Nuh community health centre

At least four employees of a government community health centre in Nuh were injured by a group of at least 40-45 men armed with rods and sticks, who barged into the hospital premises, police said on Friday.

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Police identified the injured as Pushp Raj, Mohammad Tarif and Dheeraj Kumar, all guards at the centre, and support staff Rajesh Kumar.

According to police, the incident took place between 11.20 pm and 11.50 pm on Wednesday when a 31-year-old patient, who had sustained multiple bruises and cuts after being assaulted by a group of armed men on the same day reached for medical help and was admitted.

Police said that an hour later, the group associated with the men who assaulted the patient arrived in five cars and barged inside. The guards intervened to stop the suspects from entering the wards.

A senior police officer said that a brawl broke out between the suspects and the guards and employees.

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{{^usCountry}} “The suspects started assaulting the employees and the guards. They continued their rampage for several minutes, damaging multiple pieces of medical equipment and shattering window panes before fleeing the premises,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The suspects started assaulting the employees and the guards. They continued their rampage for several minutes, damaging multiple pieces of medical equipment and shattering window panes before fleeing the premises,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said that the incident was recorded in multiple CCTV cameras.“We are trying to ascertain their identity and arrest them,” he said.

Dr Kapil Dev, senior medical officer (SMO) of the centre, said that the incident was not the first of its kind to take place at the premises. “Earlier, suspects have also barged inside the centre and assaulted the employees. We have requested police multiple times to deploy security and increase patrolling in the centre’s vicinity, but no steps were ever taken,” he added.

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On the complaint of one of the injured victims, an FIR for assault and rioting under and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the suspect at City Nuh police station on Thursday, police said.