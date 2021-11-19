41 occupancy papers revoked as Gurugram homeowners face heat over plan violations

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday said that it had withdrawn and cancelled the occupation certificates (OCs) issued to 41 house owners for violating their building plans after obtaining the OCs. DTCP officials said that the violations were being viewed seriously and they were also planning to get FIRs registered against the violators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A property owner is required to obtain an OC to access essential services and occupy the property. The buildings which were inspected and had their licenses cancelled were located in Palam Vihar, Uppal South End, Vipul World, Sun City, DLF phase one and Vatika India Next in Sector 83.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that last week, the enforcement department formed teams to inspect buildings whose owners had received OCs. They observed large-scale violations during the inspections. “We decided to cancel the OCs of 41 such buildings. We issued notices to the architects concerned and will take action against contractors. We notified the tehsildars of these areas and asked them not to register the deeds of these properties,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DTCP officials said that violations in these plots majorly included covering setbacks, constructions in stilt areas, building extra rooms and additional constructions. The department is now planning to lodge complaints with the police against plot owners, architects and contractors, said officials.

“We have received strict instructions from our headquarter that building plan violations in plots must not be tolerated and strict action must be taken against individual owners. We will also demolish such additional constructions and seal the premises,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement. Recently, the enforcement wing also demolished such illegal construction in a house in DLF Phase 1.