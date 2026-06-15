A 41-year-old man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident near Sector 77 on Friday evening after a speeding car struck him from behind while he was walking with his teenage son, police said on Sunday.

41-yr-old killed in hit-and-run near Gurugram’s Sec 77, driver absconds

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The deceased was identified as Hiranjan Kumar, of the Raebareli district in Uttar Pradesh who worked in the housekeeping department of Emaar Palm Hills in Sector 77, police said.

According to a complaint filed by his wife, Kumar and his 16-year-old son had left their rented accommodation in Shikohpur village around 7pm to purchase kitchen supplies from a shop near the Palm Hills society gate. As they reached near The Select Premia on the road, a car allegedly approached from behind at high speed and hit Kumar.

While the son escaped unhurt, Kumar sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot, the complaint stated.

Police said a passerby shifted the injured man to a hospital in IMT Manesar, where doctors declared him brought dead. The driver allegedly fled immediately after the accident.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, the vehicle involved in the crash was found abandoned at the spot. Police said efforts are underway to trace the driver and establish ownership details of the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, the vehicle involved in the crash was found abandoned at the spot. Police said efforts are underway to trace the driver and establish ownership details of the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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After receiving information from the hospital regarding the road accident death, police reached the facility and recorded preliminary statements. As Madhuri was reportedly not in a condition to give a statement immediately after the incident, her formal complaint was recorded on Saturday.

The body was shifted to the general hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Based on the complaint and hospital records, Kherki Daula police registered an FIR on Friday under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified driver.

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Police said investigators are examining evidence related to the abandoned vehicle and are expected to review CCTV footage from nearby roads. The investigation is being carried out by Kherki Daula police.