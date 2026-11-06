4,300 police personnel deployed across Gurugram for Diwali security
Gurugram police have also formed 53 special teams to enforce firecracker restrictions and strengthen security at markets, malls and other crowded places
At least 4,300 police personnel have been deployed across Gurugram to ensure security during Diwali, with 53 special teams formed to prevent the illegal sale, storage and transportation of firecrackers, police said on Thursday.
Additional security arrangements have been made at markets, shopping malls, railway stations and other crowded places, with increased patrolling to prevent theft, harassment and other criminal activities.
Police said the 53 special teams, functioning under the supervision of deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and station house officers (SHOs), would enforce restrictions on firecrackers.
Under the district administration’s directions, only approved green firecrackers can be sold at 23 designated locations until November 6. Residents will be permitted to burst them on November 7 and 8, between 6am and 7am and from 8pm to 10pm.
The sale and use of prohibited firecrackers, including those containing barium, remain banned under Supreme Court directions.
Crime branch personnel and other police teams will inspect authorised sale points to verify traders’ licences, sealed packaging and QR codes on firecracker boxes. Warehouses storing firecrackers and explosive materials are also being inspected.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said bursting firecrackers would be prohibited within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary health centres, old-age homes and educational institutions.
“Special patrols will ensure compliance,” he said.
Turan said additional personnel would be stationed at Sadar Bazaar, shopping malls, cinema halls and other busy locations to manage crowds and prevent crime.
“Police will patrol on foot, motorcycles and PCR vehicles, while plainclothes personnel will guard against harassment of women, chain snatching, pickpocketing and other offences,” he said.
Security has also been strengthened at railway stations, bus stands, religious places, hospitals, power plants and other important installations. Police teams are checking hotels, guest houses, paying guest accommodations, dharamshalas, pubs and bars, while suspicious persons and vehicles will be subjected to checks.
DCPs will oversee security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions and conduct patrols from Friday. SHOs and police post in-charges have been directed to inspect deployments regularly.
Police said parking areas would also be monitored to prevent vehicle theft, while special enforcement drives would target drunk driving, triple riding and riding without helmets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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