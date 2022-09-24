44-year-old man stabs and injures wife in Gurugram after she refuses to quit work

A woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband in the presence of their eight-year-old daughter, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Sirhaul, Sector-18 on Thursday where Sita Devi (40), the victim, lived on rent with her two minor kids.

Her husband, Mahesh Ram (44), allegedly kicked her out of their conjugal home almost a year ago because she refused to quit working. Mahesh visited Sita on Thursday to allegedly reconcile matters but ended up stabbing her when she again refused to quit her job.

An FIR could not be registered initially as doctors deemed her medically unfit to record a statement. Sita is being treated at a private hospital in Sector 12 where she remains to be critical. An FIR was finally registered against the suspect under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 18 police station on Friday night after cops managed to record her statement.

She alleged that he stabbed her several times following a fight that broke out between them. A neighbour rushed her to the hospital after getting alarmed by her screams, during which time Mahesh managed to escape.

Preliminary investigation has revealed Sita, a mother of four (two of her children are independent and married) worked at a factory in Udyog vihar, a senior police officer said. “The husband allegedly squandered money on liquor. He was also unemployed for quite some time. Despite that, he wanted Sita to quit her job which she refused to do,” he said. “ The crime was premeditated in all probability because the suspect was carrying a knife with himself,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said police are trying to trace the suspect’s location and that he will be apprehended soon.

