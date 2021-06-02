45 mucormycosis patients recovered so far, 184 under treatment

At least 45 patients diagnosed with mucormycosis, commonly referred to as black fungus, have recovered from illness and discharged from hospitals in Gurugram, according to the district health department. The total count of patients now stands at 229.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “Unlike Covid-19, mucormycosis cannot be transmitted from one person to another. Treatment is possible if detected timely. About 45 people have been discharged till now, while 184 are still undergoing treatment. The disease has been notified by the Haryana government, making it mandatory for hospitals to share information of black fungus cases treated in their facilities.”

According to the data, till June 1, 951 cases of black fungus have been detected in the state, of which 746 are currently active. As many as 84 people have died due to illness.

Black fungus has been found mostly among people with uncontrolled diabetes, whose immunity is compromised, or among people who are given excessive steroids or immunity-modulating drugs such as tocilizumab. According to doctors, if left untreated, it could kill up to 80% of those infected. If not detected early, it affects the orbit of the eye and the mouth, resulting in people losing their vision or jaw during debridement, the process of removing dead tissue from an infection or wound.