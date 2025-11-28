4-year-old girl dies as car flips on KMP E-way while trying to avoid stray cow

A four-year-old girl died and her mother and an aunt were critically injured on Wednesday after their car veered off-course and flipped multiple times while trying to avoid collision with a stray cow on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Panchgaon in Manesar, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Manmeet.

The deceased was identified as Manmeet. She was in the car with her mother Manju Singh, 29, and maternal aunt Saroj Devi, 52. Both the women suffered multiple injuries and were admitted for medical treatment, police said.

Police said Manju was driving the car, a Hyundai Creta, while Devi was in the passenger seat with the 4-year-old on her lap. There were two more occupants in the back seat — Manju’s brother Sandeep Kumar, 32, and her sister Jyoti Kumari, 25. They managed to escape with minor injuries.

The incident took place around 9:45am when they were travelling from Manju’s native place in Bhiwani to Palwal, where she works as a district court clerk.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Manju’s husband told the police that a stray cow suddenly came in front of Manju’s car on the carriageway, following which she slammed the brakes to avoid collision and steered the car sharply to the left.

“The car still ended up hitting the cow and veered off-course. It flipped multiple times on the expressway before coming to a halt on the roadside. Passerby alerted the police, and the injured were rushed to a private hospital in Manesar,” he said.

Investigators said that Manmeet died during treatment there, while Manju and Saroj were shifted to other hospitals.

Police said no foul play was suspected by the girl’s father. An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was conducted. The child’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Thursday.