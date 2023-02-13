5 members of a family booked for assaulting cops in Sec 13

Gurugram: Five members of a family, including two women, were booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel when they tried to tow away a car which the suspects had parked in front of their neighbour’s residence in Sector 13, Gurugram police said on Monday.

Police said the situation got aggravated to such an extent that sub-inspector Kartar Singh, leading one of the two police teams, had to pull out his service pistol to deter the suspects from assaulting him. The suspects are yet to be arrested; police added.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when a police team led by head constable Gajender Kumar reached Sector 13 to take away the car after registering an FIR on the complaint of Ruchi Yadav (28), the neighbour of the suspects.

Investigators said that the suspects had allegedly threatened and abused Yadav and her mother and refused to remove their Honda Amaze car from their house entrance. They said Yadav called the police control room to seek assistance so that she could open the main gate of the house.

Investigators said that a police team reached the spot and asked the suspects to give the car key to take away the vehicle. However, they attacked head constable Kumar after which he sought reinforcement.

Another police team led by SI Singh reached the spot but the family members, including the two women, allegedly assaulted him too, investigators added. Later, a crane was brought and the car was towed away, police said.

On a complaint filed by Yadav and SI Singh, two separate FIRs were registered against the couple, their two sons and daughter-in-law under Section 34 (common intention), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public function), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 294 (obscene acts or songs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police on Sunday night, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said a detailed investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken against the suspects.