52-yr-old ragpicker run over by car near booze shop in Udyog Vihar

A 52-year-old unidentified ragpicker was killed while two others were severely injured after a speeding car hit them in the wee hours of Sunday in Udyog Vihar, said police.

According to the police, they received a distress call around 2.30am, informing them about the accident. A team from Udyog Vihar police station and two quick response teams reached the spot and took the injured to a private hospital, where doctors declared one person brought dead.

Manoj Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Udyog Vihar, said that according to the preliminary investigation, 12 suspects in four vehicles started fighting with each other. “They were also hurling abusive language. After creating ruckus for 30 minutes, they speeded from the spot,” he said.

The complainant in the case, Anu Kumar Gupta, a stock manager at a liquor shop said that they were closing business for the day and were matching the stock when they heard a commotion. “We went out and saw that there were four vehicles parked outside and some men were pushing each other in an inebriated state. They were unable to even stand straight and were in no condition to drive the vehicles,” he said.

Gupta, who was also injured, said a ragpicker was coming towards the shop at that time. “The drivers were rashly driving and were indulging in stunts on the road and one of them lost control and rammed the shutter of the liquor shop injuring three people, including the ragpicker,” he said.

ACP Kumar said the ragpicker is yet to be identified and his body has been kept in a mortuary. “We are trying to identify him and have shared his picture so that we can reach out to his family members. He used to collect liquor bottles and sell them to scrap dealers for a living,” he said.

Police said they have received CCTV footage from the area but due to poor light, they are unable to identify the vehicles. “We are scanning other cameras installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to identify the suspects with the help of the registration numbers of the vehicles,” said ACP Kumar.

Gupta and another eyewitness, identified as Sushil Kumar, suffered injuries and were discharged from the hospital on Sunday, said police.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 147, (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station on Sunday morning, police added.

